Fire displaces assisted living facility residents

Fire displaces assisted living facility residents
Fire displaces assisted living facility residents(Teays Valley VFD)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents of an assisted living facility in Scott Depot were temporarily displaced Wednesday evening by a fire, according to the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

It happened at English Meadows.

All residents and staff were evacuated, and a treatment area was set up onsite.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to have been located in an office space and was quickly put out.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Man charged with murder after shooting
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged

Latest News

Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash
Deputies: Windy conditions lead to tractor-trailer rollover crash
Pursuit ends in crash in Kanawha County
Pursuit ends in crash in Kanawha County
Stolen equipment from volunteer fire department returned
Stolen equipment from volunteer fire department returned
Charleston Sports Complex progressing
Charleston Sports Complex progresses as City Council approves new joint committee