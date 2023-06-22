Fire displaces assisted living facility residents

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents of an assisted living facility in Scott Depot were temporarily displaced Wednesday evening by a fire, according to the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

It happened at English Meadows.

All residents and staff were evacuated, and a treatment area was set up onsite.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to have been located in an office space and was quickly put out.

