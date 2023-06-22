First weekend of summer weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Just 2 days into summer and already the moaning has begun. Hot weather fans are starved for pool days as they overlook the savings on home cooling. I guess the desire to get a suntan outweighs the extra cash in our wallets. So far we have only measured one measly day of hot 90 degree air since the spring equinox. While that is only 5 or 6 days behind normal, the notion of no new 90 degree days for the next 2 weeks is hard to fathom. While it is way too soon to throw the towel in on hot weather, with each passing day the amount of daylight will get shorter and before you know it autumn will be here.

Tonight rain is likely with fog clinging to hilltops. Low 62. Friday mostly cloudy with a leftover shower to start. Then some mid-day brightening skies will lead to a last day shower. High 75.

Saturday morning clouds give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. The day will end with a shower close by. High 80. Sunday hot sunshine high 88. Monday hazy, breezy and humid with a thunderstorm. High 82.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.