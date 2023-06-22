HMA Block Party: Where Art Comes to Life

HMA Block Party: Where Art Comes to Life is Tuesday, June 27 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The HMA Block Party is in its second year and set for Tuesday, June 27th 5-8 p.m.

This year, the Huntington Musuem of Art is expanding the love and inviting their neighbors, Studio 8, to join them at the museum.

In addition to Studio 8, they will welcome ten local artists, food trucks Bite Mi and Viper Wood-Fired Pizza, a 3D craft project, and living “statues” of famous artists scattered throughout the Museum.

Admission to this event is free.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Surveillance video captured the man inside the station and deputies are seeking any information...
Items taken from fire station recovered at church in Lincoln County
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
One killed in crash between motorcycle and car

Latest News

Rodgers was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse,...
Camp counselor arrested for sexual abuse of juvenile
'Inspire Sleep' therapy for obstructive sleep apnea
‘Inspire Sleep’ therapy offered at Charleston Area Medical Center
Importance of CPR and AEDs
Importance of CPR and AEDs
Addiction Recovery Care | Karen's Place Maternity Center
Addiction Recovery Care | Karen’s Place Maternity Center
Blevins Pro Wash
Blevins Pro Wash