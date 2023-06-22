HMA Block Party: Where Art Comes to Life

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The HMA Block Party is in its second year and set for Tuesday, June 27th 5-8 p.m.

This year, the Huntington Musuem of Art is expanding the love and inviting their neighbors, Studio 8, to join them at the museum.

In addition to Studio 8, they will welcome ten local artists, food trucks Bite Mi and Viper Wood-Fired Pizza, a 3D craft project, and living “statues” of famous artists scattered throughout the Museum.

Admission to this event is free.

