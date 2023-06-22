‘It’s frustrating, I understand’: Chapmanville attorney speaks after missing K-9 report given to prosecutor

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a little more than two months since Chapmanville K-9 Officer Chase was first reported missing by his handler, who at the time was a Chapmanville Officer but lived in South Charleston.

In mid-April, his handler told police in South Charleston that Chase went missing when the dog hopped a fence before the pair left for work, triggering a search around the area involving several law enforcement agencies.

The following week, South Charleston Police determined the handler’s statements had been inconsistent and after reviewing surveillance video from the area, South Charleston Police said Chase had not escaped from his handler’s yard the morning of April 11.

Days later, WSAZ learned the handler no longer worked for the Chapmanville Police Department.

Since late April, little there has been little public comment from the town of Chapmanville on what’s being done about Chase, which has been a concern from animal lovers from across the United States, who have formed the “Justice for K-9 Officer Chase” Facebook Group.

Todd Mooney, who lives in Logan, is an administrator for the Facebook group.

“You can see the emotions around them with a lot of our members, almost like a personal thing,” he described Thursday. “There’s definitely something that I’m proud that we’ve done for the interest of the community, animal lovers, kids, everybody, you know, just for the good of everybody.”

Wednesday night, the town of Chapmanville’s Attorney, Rob Kuenzel, shared on the town’s Facebook page several updates regarding community concerns about Chase.

Kuenzel sat down with WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue on Thursday.

When asked what took the town of Chapmanville more than two months to speak publicly, Kuenzel said he advised city officials to wait to comment to preserve the integrity of South Charleston Police’s investigation.

“Mayor [Joel] McNeely, the mayor of Chapmanville, had a desire to get information out to the public early on, but I cautioned him against that I did not want to do anything to jeopardize the investigation. I didn’t want to do anything to compromise that, so I discouraged him and Chief [Al] Browning from making any comment until we could try to see where we are,” Kuenzel said.

He also addressed concerns about the lack of legal action being taken in Chapmanville.

“The reason it’s in Kanawha County is that’s where if anything wrong happened with the canine, that’s where it happened in Kanawha County and so that’s where the jurisdiction of venue would be, it’s just because there’s no jurisdiction or venue here in Chapmanville or in Logan County,” Kuenzel said.

He went on to say, “I know people have started asking, raising questions again on social media. That’s been happening since the dog went missing and I’m a dog lover, I’m a dog owner and I appreciate their fondness of animals and appreciate the fact that these people are very concerned about that animal.”

Meantime, Mooney said he’ll be watching and waiting closely for the next steps.

“I understand personally, that the law takes time, and there’s a process that needs to be done,” Mooney said. “Justice for Chase is like the end goal, there’s nothing in between.”

Kuenzel’s Facebook post said the South Charleston Police Department sent an investigative report to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller.

Miller told Donahue the report had been sent to his office on June 16 and he was still reviewing the “very thorough and detailed” report by the South Charleston Police Department.

He also said he could not discuss the contents of the report and it would take some time to decide if his office would file any charges.

South Charleston Police Lt. Andrew Gordon said the department could not comment while the report is being reviewed.

