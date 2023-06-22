Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -A few weeks ago, Vanessa Cain and her daughter Dani were kicked out of a showing of The Little Mermaid at the Cinemark in the Meadowbrook Mall because Dani was singing and dancing during the movie.

Dani was recently diagnosed with autism, and The Little Mermaid has brought out her voice in her own way.

“You know with, The Little Mermaid, she doesn’t have a voice, and she has to learn how to communicate without one, and that is just like Dani,” Cain said.

Dani’s mom was upset by the incident and shared the story on Facebook, and it blew up.

A few days after the post was shared, a date was set up for Dani and other people with special needs to see the movie together.

Dani was able to sing and dance on June 17 at Tygart Valley Cinemas.

“I got to sit down and enjoy the movie. I didn’t have to worry about other people, and I didn’t have to worry about whether or not you know she was going to get yelled at or judged,” Cain explained.

She adds the theater was full of people singing and dancing.

While the incident of being kicked out was upsetting, Cain said it brought up an important topic.

“What happened was not correct. You know what happened was wrong. You know, not only because, she does have a disability, but because it’s a children’s movie, and it was made for kids. I think that it’s opened up a lot of people’s eyes that one West Virginia doesn’t have a lot of accommodations for children on the spectrum,” she explained.

Cain said she is hoping this will encourage more people to hold events that give people with disabilities the chance to have fun in a safe environment.

She thanked everyone who made Dani’s magical day special.

