Marshall to name baseball facility after Jack Cook

Stadium set to open in spring of 2024
Stadium set to open in spring of 2024(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Legendary Thundering Herd baseball coach Jack Cook stood between the lines at more fields than he could remember as the home base for Marshall baseball. Now the program’s permanent facility will bear his name.

Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved the naming of the Marshall University Baseball Field as Jack Cook Field during Wednesday’s Board of Governors Meeting.

The program’s winningest coach, who passed away in 2021, had been involved with Marshall baseball for his entire adult life.

“Jack Cook Field – I cannot think of a better name for our new field and better recognition for our legendary coach,” Marshall baseball coach Greg Beals said. “Coach Cook means so much to so many of our people and now every player that comes to play for The Herd will play on his field and know who he was. I am very grateful to John Rulli for stepping up and making a generous contribution to put his coach’s name on the field and to challenge his fellow teammates to join in on the project.”

In addition to Jack Cook Field, Marshall’s team area will be named the Alex Lawrence Clubhouse, after the former Herd baseball standout from 1955-59. His widow, Kim Lawrence, donated $1 million to the project.

The stadium is set to open in March of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Man charged with murder after shooting
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged
Motorcyclist injured in crash following pursuit; police cruiser damaged

Latest News

Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins releases Saturday night statement
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Multiple reports say WVU’s Bob Huggins has resigned
Only one player ended up under par after the 54 hole event.
AJGA tourney wraps up at Bellefonte on Friday
AJGA TOURNEY