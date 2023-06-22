Marshall to name baseball facility after Jack Cook

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Legendary Thundering Herd baseball coach Jack Cook stood between the lines at more fields than he could remember as the home base for Marshall baseball. Now the program’s permanent facility will bear his name.

Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved the naming of the Marshall University Baseball Field as Jack Cook Field during Wednesday’s Board of Governors Meeting.

The program’s winningest coach, who passed away in 2021, had been involved with Marshall baseball for his entire adult life.

“Jack Cook Field – I cannot think of a better name for our new field and better recognition for our legendary coach,” Marshall baseball coach Greg Beals said. “Coach Cook means so much to so many of our people and now every player that comes to play for The Herd will play on his field and know who he was. I am very grateful to John Rulli for stepping up and making a generous contribution to put his coach’s name on the field and to challenge his fellow teammates to join in on the project.”

In addition to Jack Cook Field, Marshall’s team area will be named the Alex Lawrence Clubhouse, after the former Herd baseball standout from 1955-59. His widow, Kim Lawrence, donated $1 million to the project.

The stadium is set to open in March of 2024.

