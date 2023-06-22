More plastic to be recycled

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - June 20 brought some excitement at PureCycle Technologies, as there is a new way to purify polypropylene, which is widely used in consumer products.

CEO Dustin Olson expressed excitement for the finding and was thankful to everyone who helped make it a reality.

Site Manager Jeff Kramer said there are many benefits to this new method because there is a lot of plastic out there not being recycled.

It’s going to catch up to us. So for us to take care of future generations, we need to develop ways to re-use plastics.

This is important because the new way to purify polypropylene is going to help get more of this plastic re-used for everyday use. Polypropylene is in almost everything we use.

The lid on a ketchup bottle, things like that. Yogurt cups, your Starbucks cup, things like that are polyproplyne.

By creating this purification process, more plastic will hopefully get a second life in the future.

