One year later | Remembering helicopter crash victims

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One year after the tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of six people in Logan County, a group met up a the Huey Memorial at Shawnee Island Park in downtown Logan.

One of the lives lost on June 22, 2022, was John Nagle whose brother James spoke with WSAZ a year ago.

“Mostly what he loved about this event was being able to come here and fly helicopters. Of course, he loved flying helicopters but the fellowship of the other aviators and veterans that had done this in the past, and that is really what I think this even was all about, really,” said James on June 27, 2022.

Details of the crash said the crash happened on the last flight on the Vietnam-era Huey helicopter that day.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation is ongoing but according to their preliminary report the Huey hit a cliff, and downed power lines could be seen nearby.

One year later -- a group of six aviators, veterans and wives from Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and West Virginia, who share the same love for flight and also rode on the Huey -- gathered to remember.

One of the group members had taken a flight on the Huey just an hour before the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
One killed in crash between motorcycle and car
Surveillance video captured the man inside the station and deputies are seeking any information...
Items taken from fire station recovered at church in Lincoln County

Latest News

St. Albans/Nitro bridge construction underway
St. Albans and Nitro Bridge project on Interstate 64 progresses
Dreary night, gloomy Friday ahead
First Warning Forecast
St. Albans/Nitro bridge construction underway
St. Albans/Nitro bridge construction underway
Plant celebrates new plastic purifying method
More plastic to be recycled