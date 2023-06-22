Portion of I-64 shut down following crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident near the Hal Greer exit of I-64 has closed westbound travel on the interstate, according to dispatchers.

The crash near mile marker 10 is causing delays in the westbound lanes, but eastbound lanes impacted by the crash have since been reopened.

No injuries have been reported, officials say.

Dispatchers believe two vehicles were involved. They say one vehicle crossed the median into the opposite lane.

Further information has not been released.

