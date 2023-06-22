Property damage reported after string of shots fired incidents

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are investigating several shots fired incidents that left property damage.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least 12 incidents have been reported in the Madison Creek and Long Branch areas of Branchland and Salt Rock within the past few days.

Lights, vehicles, and homes have been hit by bullets, officials say.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 304.743.1594 or State Police in Hamlin at 304.824.3101.

