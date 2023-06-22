St. Albans and Nitro Bridge project on Interstate 64 progresses

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction on the interstate is nothing new to West Virginia drivers, and the construction on the St. Albans and Nitro Bridge on Interstate 64 is still underway -- causing more congestion.

The renovation project is part of a $226 million Roads to Prosperity Project introduced by Gov. Jim Justice to help ease congestion and traffic between the Nitro and U.S. 35 exchange.

“I have been really impressed with how quickly they have been able to build the new bridge, take this one down and working on the new bridge,” April Drumheller, a Scott Depot resident, said.

The project demolished the the Donald M. Legg Memorial bridge back in December. This part of the bridge will eventually be remodeled and a new bridge will be created to join the two together to expand the driving area from four to six lanes.

While the construction has been underway for a while and even with the positive impact it will make in the end, the present day is still a struggle for many drivers.

For local business owner Murry Knox, owner of Scary Creek Tactical, the construction is challenging as a driver.

“I think it will relieve a lot of congestion, but right now it’s dangerous,” Knox said. “The east and west entrance ramps are very short and you have to go from zero to seventy miles an hour traffic in about thirty yards.”

It has not only impacted his driving but his customers and business, too.

“There’s a lot of accidents, so sometimes that affects my business. People can’t get to me because of the accidents,” Knox said.

And he’s not the only one.

“Because they are working on the bridge, we have lost 20-25 percent of our business,” Mike Ghareeb, general manager of the Mediterranean Breeze, said.

But ultimately, Ghareeb and Knox are hopeful for the future of the bridge and the end of construction.

“I think its going to change the looks of the area. It’s going to look a whole lot better,” Ghareeb said.

