Summer Concert Series canceled Thursday evening due to weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Summer Concert series at Pullman Square is canceled Thursday evening (June 22) due to inclement weather, according to a statement from Pullman Square.

Thursday night’s forecast is calling for rain showers.

The series, which is sponsored by iHeart, will continue throughout the summer at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

