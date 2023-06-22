Summer Concert Series canceled Thursday evening due to weather

Summer Concert Series canceled Thursday evening due to weather
Summer Concert Series canceled Thursday evening due to weather(Pullman Square)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Summer Concert series at Pullman Square is canceled Thursday evening (June 22) due to inclement weather, according to a statement from Pullman Square.

Thursday night’s forecast is calling for rain showers.

The series, which is sponsored by iHeart, will continue throughout the summer at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
New plant being developed in Ironton
Battery manufacturing plant coming to Ohio
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
One killed in crash between motorcycle and car
Surveillance video captured the man inside the station and deputies are seeking any information...
Items taken from fire station recovered at church in Lincoln County

Latest News

Resources available at the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office
Resources available at the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office
Rodgers was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse,...
Camp counselor arrested in sexual abuse of juvenile
'Inspire Sleep' therapy for obstructive sleep apnea
‘Inspire Sleep’ therapy offered at Charleston Area Medical Center
Importance of CPR and AEDs
Importance of CPR and AEDs