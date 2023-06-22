Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular with Huntington Symphony Orchestra
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Symphony Orchestra is kicking off this season of Picnic with the Pops with a disco spectacular.
Ian Jessee, HSO executive director, stopped by First Look at Four with a preview.
