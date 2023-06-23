After nearly 2 months without phone and internet service, family wants answers

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly two months, a Roane County man hasn’t been able to make a phone call or use the internet.

Ronnie Casto said he lives in an area with little to no cell phone service, and being able to make a phone call from his home phone is incredibly important.

“I’m 76 years old,” he said. “I could need an ambulance, there could be a house fire or anything. If you have to run half a mile to use the telephone what good is it.”

Casto said he hasn’t had a working phone or internet service since May 6, despite his daughter Alisa Nichols reaching out to Frontier multiple times.

“If he needed me, there’s no way for him to call or even call 911,” she said. “That phone is like a lifeline for me and him.”

Nichols said after originally getting in contact with Frontier, she was told someone would be coming up.

However, when no one did, she called back and was told the issue wasn’t at her father’s home.

“After a few weeks of dealing with that, I was finally told it was because someone wouldn’t let him get through there right away to take care of the line that’s actually down.”

With no timeline of when Casto’s service might be restored, we reached out to Frontier to get answers.

After calling and sending an email with questions trying to find out what was going on, we got an email back saying, " I have been reaching out to get info and as soon as I have it, I will send directly to you... We do not want our customers to have this experience.”

“How would you feel if you had an elderly father that had no way of contacting someone and something happened,” Nichols said. “I feel helpless.”

“I’m not gonna beg and plead with them, but it’s time for them to do something,” Casto said.

