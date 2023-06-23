On the Brink of Drought

This week’s rains helped but more is needed
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH.OH (WSAZ) -After a dry spring, the talk of summer drought has made it to dinner tables. But this week’s rains have proved to be a Godsend. While one week of rain does not break a months long deficit in rain, the timing of the rain has many farmers suddenly more optimistic. Tony Cavalier visited the Lewis family farm in West Portsmouth to see how the early season corn and soy crops are faring.

