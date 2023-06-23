Charleston Sternwheel Regatta just one week away

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is one week away, and helping to boost the economy and community every step of the way.

This event brought in three times the amount of money city officials had anticipated last year, and they are hoping to do even more this year.

Last year, event and city officials anticipated the festival would bring in $10 million, but were surpassed by three times that amount, bringing in $31.5 million of economic impact for the Charleston area.

“Our hope is that Regatta continues to grow, so if we generated $31 million last year, we are hoping that we increase that this year,” Tim Brady, the President and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “But no matter what happens, we know that it is going to be a really great event, people are going to have a great time.”

Next week, the Charleston Regatta is back with a four day weekend full of events, performances, vendors, and more for visitors to enjoy. The event is free for all attendees and will take place on the Kanawha Boulevard.

It’s a way to bring the community together, and last year the event hosted over 200 thousand attendees over the course of the weekend.

“You’ve got a festival event that is as big as any other festival in any other town around us, and that, to me, is really exciting,” Patrick Leahy, the General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center said.

Deno Stanley, Owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille, said that he hosts thousands of customers a day during the Regatta weekend.

“During the regatta we routinely see our sales spike about 30 percent, that’s minimum,” Stanley said. “Events like this help us so much, all of the businesses downtown prosper.”

The Charleston Regatta does not just benefit businesses, but the entire community.

“Its important for the city, its important for the county, its important for the state because again, its bringing all of these people in from outside the area to experience what Charleston, and to a greater extent, what West Virginia has to offer,” Brady said.

Stanley is excited for this years Regatta and cannot wait for many more down the line.

“Growing up in Charleston, all I can say is three words...you gotta regatta.”

