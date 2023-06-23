Fatal fire reported in Louisa

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man died on Friday following a fire in Louisa, Kentucky, according to state police.

The Kentucky State Police says the fire along Oak Street that claimed a life appears to be electrical.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m.

A woman also inside the home was transported to a hospital.

KSP believes the fire started in or near a dryer.

Further information has not been released.

