Jefferson Road widening project one-third complete

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s taken some time for drivers to get used to the stop-and-go movement of the Jefferson Road widening project.

“When they first started, there was a lot of traffic, they were having some issues,” said Kenneth Hively of Cross Lanes. “I guess people were trying to get adjusted to it.”

In recent months, drivers like Herman Nicely have been encouraged by the movement forward.

WSAZ first introduced you to Herman in January, after he reached out to WSAZ concerned about the number of potholes and a lack of reflective paint along the road.

Potholes had been patched a week after WSAZ’S inquiry to the West Virginia Division of Highways, and plans for restriping the road had been in the works for better weather.

“It’s been a little bit better but there’s a lot of congestion,” Nicely said Friday. “I guess, with the construction and everything. they’ve got to move stuff around and the road has gotten a little bit narrower.”

Four months later, the West Virginia Division of Highways now says the overall widening project is about 35 percent complete.

“The contractor has finished putting the beams in place for the overpass going over the railroad. currently, they’re replacing deck pans, hopefully trying to get ready for a deck pour,” said Ryan Canfield, a District One Construction Engineer for the Division of Highways.

“As far as when the roundabout is going to be starting in, in construction phasing. It’s a little ways off still, because we still have quite a bit of prep work. The next step is hopefully to get the bridge deck poured and get the access to the bridge done because we have to get the traffic up and off so we can do some of the stuff down below.”

“Though night work is still a concern to Herman

“Still trying not to drive at night, and I’m not out here that much at night. so that doesn’t make much difference to me.”

Others say they’re just happy to see some relief from congestion

“I know, they do a lot of work at night, to me, I think that’s when the work should be done when there’s less traffic on the road. but I guess, you know, they’re trying to get it done as fast as they can,” Hively said.

“They have to work day and night. that would be massive. and there was less traffic.”

