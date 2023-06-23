Little Victories collects donations from local community

On ‘National Take Your Dog to Work Day,’ a Huntington drug store opened their lot to a wide range of canines.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On ‘National Take Your Dog to Work Day,’ a Huntington drug store opened their lot to a wide range of canines.

Fruth Pharmacy partnered with Little Victories to raise money and collect donations for the animal shelter.

Fruth Manager Michelle Callicoat says it is an honor to raise money for this shelter.

“This is something we haven’t done since (the pandemic), so with everything that’s been going on lately, we just wanted to make sure we are giving back to our animal shelters,” Callicoat said.

Little Victories says outreach is an integral part of the process, in keeping the shelter operating.

“We are always full, we never have availability, so these events are helpful to us because not only does it raise awareness for our cause, but we also get donations,” Executive Director Stephanie Howell said.

Little Victories says monetary donations are appreciated, but also encourages people to donate supplies like food, towels or cleaning products.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Rodgers was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with sexual abuse,...
Camp counselor arrested in sexual abuse of juvenile
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Portion of I-64 shut down following crash
Neighbors on edge after shots fired at homes
Property damage reported after string of shots-fired incidents

Latest News

Brown Landscape Management
Brown Landscape Management
Summer Fest in Lincoln County
Summer Fest in Lincoln County
Carry out fund raising dinner with La Famiglia
Carry out fund raising dinner with La Famiglia
On ‘National Take Your Dog to Work Day,’ a Huntington drug store opened their lot to a wide...
Little Victories collects donations from local community