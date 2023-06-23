Little Victories collects donations from local community

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On ‘National Take Your Dog to Work Day,’ a Huntington drug store opened their lot to a wide range of canines.

Fruth Pharmacy partnered with Little Victories to raise money and collect donations for the animal shelter.

Fruth Manager Michelle Callicoat says it is an honor to raise money for this shelter.

“This is something we haven’t done since (the pandemic), so with everything that’s been going on lately, we just wanted to make sure we are giving back to our animal shelters,” Callicoat said.

Little Victories says outreach is an integral part of the process, in keeping the shelter operating.

“We are always full, we never have availability, so these events are helpful to us because not only does it raise awareness for our cause, but we also get donations,” Executive Director Stephanie Howell said.

Little Victories says monetary donations are appreciated, but also encourages people to donate supplies like food, towels or cleaning products.

