One arrested following police pursuit

Dispatchers say it happened shortly after 7 p.m. along Prices Creek Road.
Dispatchers say it happened shortly after 7 p.m. along Prices Creek Road.
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was arrested Friday evening following a short chase, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the chase started along Prices Creek Road shortly after 7 p.m.

West Virginia State Police was in pursuit of the driver for 5 to 10 minutes before they were caught.

Further information has not been released.

