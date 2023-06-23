One arrested following police pursuit
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was arrested Friday evening following a short chase, according to dispatchers.
Dispatchers say the chase started along Prices Creek Road shortly after 7 p.m.
West Virginia State Police was in pursuit of the driver for 5 to 10 minutes before they were caught.
Further information has not been released.
