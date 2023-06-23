Seven chosen to be part of local sheriff department’s Law Enforcement Wall of Honor

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seven people have been chosen and honored as the first members of Jackson County’s Law Enforcement Wall of Honor.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger said each person was chosen for making a lasting impact on the community.

“So many of today’s deputies and police officers here in Jackson County, what they do and how they do it, they owe a lot to these people behind us, he said.

It’s not just former law enforcement as part of the wall of honor. It’s people who helped shape Jackson County into what it is now.

“We even have our old county jail cook up here, Jo Harris,” Mellinger said. She was such a sweetheart. She fed everybody. She was everybody’s grandma.”

One of the first people chosen is former Ravenswood Police Chief Ed Speece.

For his son Tom, seeing his dad on the wall means the world.

Dad was just very passionate about being a police officer,” Tom said. He loved helping people. If someone needed any type of help, dad was always there.

These seven are just the first people to be chosen. Mellinger said every year during police week more people will be added.

“I don’t want to really just limit to these seven because it seemed like every day we come in and talk about there was always somebody more or somebody else that we’d add to it,” he said.

