Taevion & Toppin get feet in NBA door

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Their names weren’t called during the NBA Draft but Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey and UK’s Jacob Toppin will be getting their shot at pro basketball. Both players signed Exhibition 10 contracts which is a one-year NBA deal that allows the franchise to convert the contract to a two-way contract if that change is made before the start of the season.

Kinsey signed with the Utah Jazz while Toppin is heading to the New York Knicks. MU head coach Dan D’Antoni said this about Taevion. “I think it’s a good place for him to land. He comes out as one of Marshall’s most decorated players. I’m glad to see him get that chance at the highest level of basketball.”

