Weekend forecast, summery but not overboard

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Friday of sporadic showers graced our presence as the slow start to the summer season held sway for a third straight day. The general cloud cover and occasional weeping heavens kept highs in the 70s at a time of the year when we expect 80s and 90s. Looking ahead while Sunday will be a good pool day with temperatures rising thru the 80s, there are no signs of our first heat wave of the season through July 4th.

Tonight, showers will be crossing the region though their duration will average a mere half hour or so. So go ahead with your outdoor plans like attending Freedomfest in Logan, Live on the Levee in Charleston and SpongeBob the Musical as presented by the players at Hart in the Park at Ritter. As the showers end they will leave behind a saturated air mass for dense fog to form in the pre-dawn hours.

Saturday will see the fog burn away and skies will trend partly cloudy. Since it will be a bit warmer and more humid, there will be a scattered mainly afternoon shower or thunder pattern. Highs will aim for 80.

Sunday will be the hottest of the next 7 days as hazy and breezy weather invades. Odds favor any thunderstorm holds off until nighttime into Monday.

Next week’s temperatures will stay in the 70s and low 80s until heat tries to nose in by the weekend. With the warmth a scattered afternoon thundershower pattern will ensue.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.