Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday

A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated a milestone birthday with a special surprise from the community.

WIS reports Nan Warren turned 100 years old this week by celebrating with loved ones and special guests.

The Gibson Village Retirement Community helped throw Warren’s party.

Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene, Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy were among the dignitaries who attended.

And during the party, Warren was presented with a key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

