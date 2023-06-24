Feeling like summer on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures finally warmed into the 80s for most locations Saturday afternoon, and Sunday may feel quite hot as highs push towards the upper 80s with increased humidity. However, this humidity combined with an approaching cold front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. As they feed off the tropical air, some of these storms may be strong to severe, producing torrential downpours, gusty winds, and hail. An unsettled weather pattern remains in place through the middle of the week, but drier air looks to return towards the end. Meanwhile, temperatures on most days of the upcoming week will actually be closer to seasonable, a far cry from where much of this month has been.

Scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm continue through sunset Saturday evening before fading. Clouds break away for a mostly clear sky by midnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Saturday night stays mostly clear, calm, and quiet as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely.

Expect a mostly sunny day on Sunday, although some thicker cloud cover may cross during the afternoon. Still, high temperatures reach the upper 80s. Because of the higher humidity, a pop-up shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most locations stay dry.

Passing showers and storms are likely Sunday night, some of which could be strong enough to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and storms continue Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue to see scattered showers. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Saturday as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

