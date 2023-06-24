Local radio club takes part in nationwide event

Local radio club takes part in nationwide event
Local radio club takes part in nationwide event(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For ham radio enthusiasts, Field Day is a day they get to talk to people across the country.

Kanawha Amateur Radio Club President Terry Sanner says they communicate by talking into the radios and using Morse code.

“Every ham operating club that’s in the state of West Virginia and also across the United States is operating.”

Sanner said as it gets later into the night, they won’t just be talking to people in the United States but all over the world.

“In Europe, they come in around eight o’clock, nine o’clock,” he said. “We work a lot of European and a lot of the Caribbean stations.”

The day isn’t just for experts; beginners are joining in too.

One of their newer members Jim Hudson said Field Day is one of the best ways to learn about the equipment.

“I got hooked on this talking to people listening to them,” he said. “I’ve learned more in the last three days getting ready for this and setting this up than I had in the previous year.”

Members of the radio club are staying at Coonskin Park through the night and will wrap up Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
A man died on Friday following a fire in Louisa, Kentucky, according to state police.
Man dies in house fire
Dispatchers say it happened shortly after 7 p.m. along Prices Creek Road.
One arrested following police chase
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Board members appointed Michele Blatt during a special meeting Friday morning in Charleston.
West Virginia Board of Education appoints new State Superintendent of Schools

Latest News

Josh Eilert
WVU hires Huggins’ assistant to coach next year
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jun 24
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jun 24
Brother searches for missing sister
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 24
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 24