Local radio club takes part in nationwide event

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For ham radio enthusiasts, Field Day is a day they get to talk to people across the country.

Kanawha Amateur Radio Club President Terry Sanner says they communicate by talking into the radios and using Morse code.

“Every ham operating club that’s in the state of West Virginia and also across the United States is operating.”

Sanner said as it gets later into the night, they won’t just be talking to people in the United States but all over the world.

“In Europe, they come in around eight o’clock, nine o’clock,” he said. “We work a lot of European and a lot of the Caribbean stations.”

The day isn’t just for experts; beginners are joining in too.

One of their newer members Jim Hudson said Field Day is one of the best ways to learn about the equipment.

“I got hooked on this talking to people listening to them,” he said. “I’ve learned more in the last three days getting ready for this and setting this up than I had in the previous year.”

Members of the radio club are staying at Coonskin Park through the night and will wrap up Sunday afternoon.

