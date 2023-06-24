Route 60 in Barboursville closed in both directions following crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 60 in Barboursville is closed in both directions following a crash Friday night, according to dispatchers.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of Route 60 just after 10 p.m.

Dispatchers say when officers with the Barboursville Police Department arrived at the scene, the vehicle was on its top.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.