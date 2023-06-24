Route 60 in Barboursville closed in both directions following crash

A crash in the 3600 block of Route 60 stopped traffic in both directions Friday night, according to dispatchers.(MGN)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 60 in Barboursville is closed in both directions following a crash Friday night, according to dispatchers.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of Route 60 just after 10 p.m.

Dispatchers say when officers with the Barboursville Police Department arrived at the scene, the vehicle was on its top.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

