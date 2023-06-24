Weekend weather slowly improves

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The showery pattern of this past week continues on Saturday, but rain will be scattered in nature, meaning most hours of the day are spent dry. Sunday finally stays dry during the daytime hours as afternoon temperatures reach their highest in quite some time. However, the weather turns active after dark Sunday evening as showers and thunderstorms push in from the west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. A new showery pattern sets up through the middle of the upcoming week with cooler temperatures. Then, drier and more seasonable weather looks to return for the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and areas of fog as temperatures level out in the mid 60s.

Other than a stray shower or two, the remainder of Saturday morning stays dry with a bit of sunshine breaking out. Temperatures rise to the mid 70s by midday.

Saturday afternoon sees scattered showers under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the 80-degree mark.

Scattered showers fade after dark Saturday evening. Saturday night stays dry under a mostly clear sky. With patchy fog, low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with dry conditions during the daytime hours. High temperatures may feel hot, rising to the upper 80s with higher humidity.

Passing showers and storms are likely Sunday night, some of which could be strong enough to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.

Scattered showers and storms continue Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue to see scattered showers. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

