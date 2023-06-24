WVU hires Huggins’ assistant to coach next year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU has their man...for now. The school announced Saturday evening that assistant coach Josh Eilert has been hired for an interim basis to replace Bob Huggins who resigned exactly a week ago. Eilert has been with the school for the last 16 seasons and WVU Director of Athletics said this in a statement.

“I spoke with knowledgeable basketball people around the country over the last week, including coaches, professional basketball executives and others of whom I trust to identify a strong group of candidates to speak with,” Baker said. “Ultimately what I came to recognize, was that conducting this search in late June was difficult for many of our candidates and also it put our talented student-athletes at a real disadvantage. With that said, we will conduct our national search at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”

During his time on the bench in Morgantown, Eilert has helped WVU to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2010 Final Four and a handful of Sweet 16s. “I would like to thank Wren Baker, President Gee, Rob Alsop, Steve Uryasz and the rest of our administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead our storied Mountaineer basketball program,” Eilert said.

“I would also like to thank Coach Huggins for retaining me on his staff at K-State in 2006 and for bringing me to West Virginia in 2007. I’ve learned so much from Coach Huggins, and it was an honor to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the last 17 years. I’m excited about this opportunity to lead the wonderful group of guys that we have in our locker room. They have been working extremely hard on the court, in the weight room and in the classroom since they returned to campus on June 5. In the coming days and weeks, I will be solidifying our roster and getting our team ready to head to Italy later this summer.”

