Four-year-old drowns during family gathering

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 25, 2023
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A young child lost their life on Saturday after an accidental drowning at Chief Logan Lodge, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say the 4-year-old victim was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water during a family gathering.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, WV.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

