Tracking storms arriving from the west

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The atmosphere this Sunday evening is finally taking the familiar hazy, tropical sky look of summer. After a dry spring with an overall lack of rain and thunderstorms, the weather late tonight will take a turn toward the thundery kind. Tornado Watches are out through Western and Central Ohio and Western and Central Kentucky until 11pm and that includes Scioto, Pike Ohio and Lewis Ky. Stop right there! As savvy weather watchers know, the definition of a watch means not only areas in the alert zone but also counties close-by. So our viewers in all of Northern Kentucky and Southern Ohio should stay abreast of rapidly changing weather condition later tonight.

Here’s the likely timeline for events.

First, outdoor plans are fine this evening. That includes H.A.R.T.s presentation of SpongeBob the musical at Ritter Park. As the wind stiffens you will notice heat lightning illuminating the western sky after sundown (right before 9PM). Those flickers will be generated by towering thunderheads ten miles high but 50-100 miles away. So we will watch Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington where storms will hit before 9pm. Winds will be clocked above 60 perhaps as high as 75 miles per hour in these cells so widespread power outs are likely to our west.

Then those squalls will march eastward but arrive in our region toward midnight. That means they will have less heat energy to work with. So a likely weakening mode of these storms is expected. But how much will they weaken is to be determined.

For now, go about your normal Sunday evening business including church service and be prepared for a wake-up call alter tonight when the first squall line in a month passes through.

