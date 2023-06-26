11-year-old dies in ATV crash

CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy has died in an ATV crash in Wayne County, West Virginia.

According to Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred along Stone Coal Road in the Crum area of Wayne County.

Officials said the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They believe the boy was from Ohio.

Firefighters said three passengers were on the ATV at the time of the crash.

They say the other passengers included a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Officials with the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department said is is believed that the 18-year-old was driving.

