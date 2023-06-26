11-year-old dies in ATV crash

An 11-year-old boy has died in an ATV crash in Wayne County, West Virginia.
An 11-year-old boy has died in an ATV crash in Wayne County, West Virginia.(MGN)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy has died in an ATV crash in Wayne County, West Virginia.

According to Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred along Stone Coal Road in the Crum area of Wayne County.

Officials said the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They believe the boy was from Ohio.

Firefighters said three passengers were on the ATV at the time of the crash.

They say the other passengers included a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Officials with the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department said is is believed that the 18-year-old was driving.

For more updates as they are released, visit the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Ravenswood Police say the crash happened on Washington Street, near Old and New Sports a little...
Man dies after being hit by car
Late night heat lightning expected (file picture)
Severe weather risk wanes
Dive crews recovered the body of a man who drove a tractor-trailer off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Divers recover body of Virginia man after semi truck crashes off bridge
Josh Eilert
WVU hires Huggins’ assistant to coach next year

Latest News

The deadline to apply for Honor Flight Bluegrass is July 1.
Honor Flight Bluegrass looking for veterans to apply for free trip to D.C.
Barboursville police found stolen items last Thursday after finding a car in connection with...
Stolen construction items found
Man missing from Handley area for a month
Man missing from Handley area for a month
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike