Breezy, warm Monday

Scattered showers remain in forecast.
Forecast on June 26, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and storms largely avoided the region last night, though some rain clipped parts of southeastern Kentucky and far southern West Virginia. What did occur was localized strong wind gusts across central and southern West Virginia as the storm complex died out. This even led to scattered power outages. While the day stays breezy overall, the threat for any significantly strong winds is low. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for the next couple of days as a large low pressure system swirls around over the Great Lakes. Then, as dry weather returns Wednesday through Friday, temperatures heat up. Scattered showers and storms do return for the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but dry time should be had as well as temperatures remain near seasonable.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Expect a mainly dry day on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two is possible during the afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are more likely after dark Monday evening and overnight. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Tuesday stays partly cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 80s on Wednesday, upper 80s Thursday, and climbing to 90 degrees on Friday.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures stay in the mid 80s.

