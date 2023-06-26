First Warning Forecast | A nice start to the weekend, not so great by Sunday

How is the fair looking?
First Warning Forecast (7-7-23)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High pressure builds in overnight tonight, allowing for clearing skies and much more pleasant weather to make its way back into the overall area for both overnight Friday, and the day on Saturday. However, with the sunshine we’re going to be seeing out there, things will begin to heat up once again for Saturday, with temps moving back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This calm weather will be short-lived; however, as things begin to change once a cold front pushes thorough the overall area. This cold front will bring about rain overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, with thunderstorms mixing in as well. On top of the front Saturday night into Sunday, another front will push through Sunday afternoon, also bringing about storm chances at that time.

This front clears out by midday Monday, allowing us to see fairly nice weather by the afternoon (after a few lingering AM sprinkles). High pressure dominates over the area for pretty much the entire days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps should stay warm as well. Heading into Thursday, however, it looks like we start to see more chances of showers and storms headed in with a cold front.

