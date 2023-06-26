First Warning Forecast | Stormy to begin; summer-like eventually

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A dying storm complex brought us some windy conditions overnight last night. These winds are expected to calm down during the day, but more scattered showers and storms (of the garden variety) are expected to go up along a cold front during the afternoon hours, especially. If you’re along and north of US-50, and wast of I-77, you have a solid chance at staying dry today. On and off clouds and temps in the 80s are to be expected as well.

Another little spoke of energy should swing around our area of low pressure overnight tonight, which will allow for the development of some isolated showers and clouds into the overall area during the overnight. This will help keep our temps a bit warmer overnight as well.

While they should be less in coverage, more scattered showers should be expected for your day on Tuesday. Temps will be a few degrees cooler as well, reaching only into the 70s.

After that, though, high pressure will build in. This will allow some southerly wind and sunshine to move into the overall area and bring about some much warmer temperatures for Wednesday (and especially into) Thursday. Temps should reach near 90 by the end of the week.

Thunderstorms should be expected to return for the weekend, but temps should stay fairly warm over the entire area, into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

