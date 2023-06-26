Honor Flight Bluegrass looking for veterans to apply for free trip to D.C.

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The war memorials in Washington D.C. tell veterans stories of our veterans’ sacrifice, bravery, courage, and faith.

Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking for veterans to attend the last Honor Flight for 2023.

The flight takes veterans to visit war memorials in Washington D.C. built in their honor.

“We’ll hear veterans say this is the best day of their life other than getting married or having children,” said Jeff Thoke, Chairman of the Honor Flight Bluegrass.

The flight departs and returns on Tuesday, September 5.

World War II and Korean War veterans are given first priority for the flight due to their age, followed by Vietnam War veterans.

There is zero cost to the veterans who go on the flight.

Thoke encourages Vietnam War veterans to sign up as they will be placed on a waitlist for upcoming flights.

Honor Flight Bluegrass is now in its 16th year of flying vets to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials.

The deadline to apply is July 1. The application is available here.

Veterans who need assistance applying are welcome to call and are encouraged to leave a message at 1 (888) 998-1941. A volunteer will call you back.

