Honor Flight Bluegrass requesting veterans for Sept. 5 flight

When asked why the emphasis is on this particular generation of veterans, Chairman of the Honor Flight Bluegrass Board Jeff Thoke’s answer was simple, the veterans deserve to be celebrated and there’s not a lot of time to do it.(Honor Flight Bluegrass)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Honor Flight Bluegrass is gearing up for its final flight in 2023. They are recruiting World War II and Korean War veterans for their Sept. 5 Honor Flight.

“Honor Flight Bluegrass is a non-profit organization with about 125 different hubs across the United States that fly veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials that were built in their honor,” said Jeff Thoke, the Chairman of the Board for Honor Flight Bluegrass.

Thoke said this particular generation of veterans deserves to be celebrated because there is not much time left for that to happen.

“They (veterans) are disappearing at a rapid rate,” said Thoke. “We are losing 150 World War II veterans a day in the United States. Within about five years, most of them will be gone. It is the same thing with Korean War veterans. We did not have as many veterans in the Korean War as we did in World War II.”

Thoke said one of his favorite parts of the trip is the roller coaster of emotions.

“World War II can be very joyous; laughing, a lot of smiles, a lot of recognition,” said Thoke. “You go to the Korean War Memorial, and it is a little bit somber. I guess what I see is some closure to a lot of veterans.”

Thoke thanked those who donated to the organization, saying all of the donations go towards the flights.

“The true cost is almost $700 per seat to go on a flight, so it allows veterans to fly for free,” said Thoke. “We do not think they should be charged for anything.”

The deadline for registering for the Honor Flight is July 1. Veterans can register online or by calling 1-888-998-1941.

