Incident sends car into creek near Ritter Park

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No injuries were reported on Monday after an incident that ended with a car into Fourpole Creek near Ritter Park.

Police and fire crews have cleared the scene near Enslow Blvd. and 12th Street.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on scene after reports of an incident near Ritter Park that ended with a vehicle in Fourpole Creek, dispatchers say.

Police and fire crews have responded along Enslow Blvd. and 12th Street.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

