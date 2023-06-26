Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Fourpole creek

Johnson has been charged with DUI less than .150, fleeing from an officer, and obstructing.
Johnson has been charged with DUI less than .150, fleeing from an officer, and obstructing.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 6/26/2023 3:15 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars Monday after Huntington Police say he wrecked his vehicle while driving under the influence.

The Huntington Police Department says Nicholas Johnson, 30, of Huntington, was driving under the influence when he went over the embankment into Fourpole Creek near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Enslow Boulevard.

Upon arriving Monday morning, officers discovered Johnson had left the scene of the accident.

Officers reported that Johnson was located close by and, following a short pursuit, was arrested.

Johnson has been charged with DUI less than .150, fleeing from an officer, and obstructing.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on scene after reports of an incident near Ritter Park that ended with a vehicle in Fourpole Creek, dispatchers say.

Police and fire crews have responded along Enslow Blvd. and 12th Street.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Ravenswood Police say the crash happened on Washington Street, near Old and New Sports a little...
Man dies after being hit by car
Late night heat lightning expected (file picture)
Severe weather risk wanes
Dive crews recovered the body of a man who drove a tractor-trailer off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Divers recover body of Virginia man after semi truck crashes off bridge
Josh Eilert
WVU hires Huggins’ assistant to coach next year

Latest News

Nonprofit opens locally-sourced farmer’s market to provide easier access to groceries
Nonprofit opens locally-sourced farmer’s market to provide easier access to groceries
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Marshall University softball head coach chosen
Journey Through Parenthood | Pelvic floor health