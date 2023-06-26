Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Fourpole creek

UPDATE: 6/26/2023 3:15 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars Monday after Huntington Police say he wrecked his vehicle while driving under the influence.

The Huntington Police Department says Nicholas Johnson, 30, of Huntington, was driving under the influence when he went over the embankment into Fourpole Creek near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Enslow Boulevard.

Upon arriving Monday morning, officers discovered Johnson had left the scene of the accident.

Officers reported that Johnson was located close by and, following a short pursuit, was arrested.

Johnson has been charged with DUI less than .150, fleeing from an officer, and obstructing.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on scene after reports of an incident near Ritter Park that ended with a vehicle in Fourpole Creek, dispatchers say.

Police and fire crews have responded along Enslow Blvd. and 12th Street.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.