Marshall University softball head coach chosen

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired the head coach of Marshall softball, according to Marshall University’s Director of Athletics.

Officials say Morgan Zerkle, who starred at Marshall from 2014-17 and went on to represent Team USA and play professionally, is taking over as head coach after spending the last four seasons at Miami (Ohio).

There will be a press conference to introduce Zerkle as the fifth head coach in Marshall softball history at 10 a.m. on Friday at Dot Hicks Field.

For Zerkle, being named head coach of her alma mater was something she had dreamed of since starting her career in coaching.

“I’m thrilled for Morgan as her dream is now a reality,” Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “How many of us truly get to do that – turn our dream into reality? I’m proud of her for flat-out working her plan and making it happen. She earned this and she has my utmost respect for it. When she tells you her goal was to be the head coach at Marshall, it’s genuine. She will pour herself into the community and into our student-athletes.”

While at Miami (Ohio), Zerkle helped lead the RedHawks to three consecutive MAC Championships and trips to the NCAA Tournament. Miami (Ohio) went a combined 137-55-1 in her four seasons in Oxford. She was also responsible for tutoring 24 All-MAC honorees and a pair of MAC Freshman of the Year winners.

Prior to joining the Miami (Ohio) staff, Zerkle served as a graduate assistant at Indiana in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, reconnecting with former Marshall head coach Shonda Stanton, whom she played for while with the Thundering Herd.

The Milton, W.Va., native and Cabell Midland graduate returns home to Marshall where she became one of the Thundering Herd’s most decorated student-athletes in recent memory.

A two-time finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, Zerkle was also a four-time All-Conference USA selection and three-time NFCA All-Region honoree while being named as Marshall Female Athlete of the Year twice, as well.

“There is no doubt that we will be a player’s program because she is still an elite player herself and is the perfect representation for what someone from Marshall can become,” Spears said. “She has paved the path to being a professional athlete, representing the National Team and, now, as our head coach. That is what we mean by ‘The Herd Way.’”

