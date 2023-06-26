One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another has been flown to the hopsital after a crash between an ATV and a dirt bike in the Walton area of Roane County.

According to the Walton Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.

The department said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

