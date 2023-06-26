One injured after stabbing

Putnam County Sheriff's Department said one person was injured after a stabbing.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person is recovering after being stabbed, according to the Putnam County sheriff’s department.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the incident happened in the Bancroft area of the county.

Deputies said the victim was in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

It remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

