One injured after stabbing

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person is recovering after being stabbed, according to the Putnam County sheriff’s department.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the incident happened in the Bancroft area of the county.

Deputies said the victim was in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

It remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

