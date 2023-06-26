Chase, barricade suspect in custody

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The suspect in a chase turned barricade situation has been taken into custody, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home along Lincoln Drive following a police pursuit that began in South Charleston.

Several different agencies are on the scene.

Further information has not been released.

