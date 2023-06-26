Stolen construction items found

Police investigation leads to arrests.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barboursville, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville police found stolen items last Thursday after finding a car in connection with stolen construction items.

Other stolen property found included generators and pressure washers.

This investigation has been ongoing for months. The house search came from a car being found in connection with the stolen items.

Chief of police, Daren McNeil said illegal substances were found as well, but should have little impact on the city.

“They were located outside the city limits, so we haven’t been directly affected.”

Daren McNeil

The Barboursville Police Department arrested William Wood, Matthew Steel, and Darian Gray during this ongoing investigation.

Arrests were made at Pinecrest Drive, Evergreen Drive, and Sheetz at Tanyard Station.

More arrests are expected to be made in the future as the police department may work with other local departments as more developments are made.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Ravenswood Police say the crash happened on Washington Street, near Old and New Sports a little...
Man dies after being hit by car
Late night heat lightning expected (file picture)
Severe weather risk wanes
Dive crews recovered the body of a man who drove a tractor-trailer off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Divers recover body of Virginia man after semi truck crashes off bridge
Josh Eilert
WVU hires Huggins’ assistant to coach next year

Latest News

The deadline to apply for Honor Flight Bluegrass is July 1.
Honor Flight Bluegrass looking for veterans to apply for free trip to D.C.
Man missing from Handley area for a month
Man missing from Handley area for a month
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
One dead, one injured in crash between ATV and dirt bike
An 11-year-old boy has died in an ATV crash in Wayne County, West Virginia.
11-year-old dies in ATV crash