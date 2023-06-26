Stolen construction items found

Barboursville, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville police found stolen items last Thursday after finding a car in connection with stolen construction items.

Other stolen property found included generators and pressure washers.

This investigation has been ongoing for months. The house search came from a car being found in connection with the stolen items.

Chief of police, Daren McNeil said illegal substances were found as well, but should have little impact on the city.

“They were located outside the city limits, so we haven’t been directly affected.”

The Barboursville Police Department arrested William Wood, Matthew Steel, and Darian Gray during this ongoing investigation.

Arrests were made at Pinecrest Drive, Evergreen Drive, and Sheetz at Tanyard Station.

More arrests are expected to be made in the future as the police department may work with other local departments as more developments are made.

