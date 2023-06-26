Stuck in showery pattern a few more days.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of June has just a few days to go and there two things for sure that it will be known for. A lack of heat (most areas have registered a mere 1 or 2 days of 90 degree heat) and lack of water (less than 50% of normal rain) are sure to be inscribed into the records once we flip the calendar to July. Now here at the end of the month, there re 2 days that will eye 90 degrees and a few downpours are likely. But the savings on home colling costs and the need to water lawns and gardens are noteworthy.

Tonight thru Tuesday, a few waves of showers with thunder will pass close by if not affect your community. Timing the rain is a matter of location but most areas will see a shower or thundershower before midnight. Patchy fog will try to form where it rains hard though a breeze may limit fog formation.

Tuesday we revert to the tropical sky look to the heavens with a shower or thunderstorm the likely reaction to the daytime heating from the sun. The extra afternoon clouds around will limit highs to 75-80.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature plenty of warm sunshine with drying air. Highs will make the 80s both days.

By Friday into the weekend, pre-independence weekend events kick in including the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, Summer motion in Ashland and the Mountain State Arts and Crafts fair near Ripley. Poll parties, picnics, parades and festivals will make this a memorable holiday weekend ahead. Right now there are indications that a thundery threat will ensue.

Stay tuned!

