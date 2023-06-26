Suspect arrested in connection with shots-fired incidents

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of shots-fired incidents.

West Virginia State Police arrested Jamie Lucas,30, of Branchland, West Virginia.

Lucas faces wanton endangerment charges.

Property damage reported after a string of shots-fired incidents

According to the sheriff’s office, at least 12 incidents have been reported in the Madison Creek and Long Branch areas of Branchland and Salt Rock within a few days.

The investigation is underway by the West Virginia State Police.

