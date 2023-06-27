1 person hospitalized after shooting

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured after a shooting, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Dispatchers say one person had been shot along 1900 block of 9th Avenue.

It occurred around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Police on the scene say one person was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

