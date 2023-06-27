Case of man accused of shooting at officer sent to grand jury

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The case of a man accused of shooting at an Olive Hill police officer on June 12 has been sent to the grand jury.

A judge found enough probable cause Tuesday in the case against Wesley Cornell.

Cornell is accused of shooting at an Olive Hill officer in a parking lot near the intersection of Cross and Railroad streets in Olive Hill.

According to Kentucky State Police, a shot was fired into the officer’s cruiser, shattering the window of the vehicle.

The officer’s arm was hit by the broken glass. He was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, Cornell did not initially cooperate with police and went into the woods. The complaint says he then began firing at the police surrounding him, from a distance, with what appeared to be a long-range gun.

He faces a charge of wanton endangerment. His bond remains $1 million dollars.

