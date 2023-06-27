Firework safety for Fourth of July

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Fourth of July is one of the biggest firework events of the year, however there can be dangers to using them.

Justin Antle, Deputy Chief for the City of Huntington Fire Department said using fireworks within the city limits is illegal, and can be dangerous especially without the proper license.

“Around fourth of July, leading up to the fourth of July, and after the fourth of July depending on how the calendar days fall.”

The firefighters warn the fire risk that fireworks can cause.

“Catching your house on fire, or your neighbor’s house on fire.”

Not only can fireworks be damaging to property, it can be damaging to pets and veterans said firefighter Brennan Simpkins.

“One of the sound issues with people with military PTSD, that’s always a big trigger.”

Simpkins also said fireworks can sound like gun shots.

“They definitely have a different sound to them, but a lot of the public wouldn’t be able to recognize them.”

While fireworks themselves may be illegal, the fire department said sparklers and snap pops are okay to use in the city.

