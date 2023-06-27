Governor Justice underwent successful surgery

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice successfully underwent gallbladder removal surgery.

According to the Governor’s office, Monday’s surgery comes after a sudden flare-up last Thursday.

The office said he has never had gallbladder problems before but after consultations, doctors recommended it be removed.

They say the Governor has been released and is currently resting well.

