Governor Justice underwent successful surgery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice successfully underwent gallbladder removal surgery.

According to the Governor’s office, Monday’s surgery comes after a sudden flare-up last Thursday.

The office said he has never had gallbladder problems before but after consultations, doctors recommended it be removed.

They say the Governor has been released and is currently resting well.

